WWE Likely to Move RAW to the Performance Center

Mar 13, 2020 - by James Walsh

It was confirmed yesterday that tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown was being moved to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, after it had been originally set to air from Detroit. Now, it seems Monday’s episode of RAW could suffer the same fate. WrestleVotes reports that the plan is currently to move the episode to Orlando after it had been scheduled to air from Pittsburgh.

