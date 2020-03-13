Triple H’s New Title a “Quiet Demotion”

It was reported earlier this week that Triple H received a new job and a new corporate title within WWE, as he is now the Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy and Development.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that once Michelle Wilson and George Barrios were fired back in January, there were those in WWE that suggested something almost as big happened in December but was kept quiet. The company never revealed what that was and now Triple H’s new title was revealed in an SEC filing.

Triple H previously served as the head of talent relations and oversaw other departments as the EVP of Talent, Live Events and Creative. Now it seems he was moved away from being in charge of talent. His main roles now are being in charge of NXT, selling NXT TV rights overseas and expanding NXT globally. Brad Blum, Vince McMahon’s Chief of Staff, took over the other responsibilities as Executive Vice President of Operations.

Those within WWE are calling the move a ‘quiet demotion.’ While the new title suggests Triple H is negotiating with talent, that’s one of the things he’s no longer involved with. Mark Carrano, for example, now reports directly to Blum.