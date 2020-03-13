Raw moved to the Performance Center

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto banned all public gatherings of more than 250 people after declaring a state of emergency in the city. The ban goes into effect at 9AM on Monday…the same day that #316Day Raw was supposed to take place.

The special Raw with Stone Cold Steve Austin in attendance was pretty full with only a few hundred tickets in the bleachers remaining.

After the announcement from the Mayor came, WWE issued a statement saying, “This Monday night, Raw will air live as regularly scheduled and emanate from WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida with only essential personnel in attendance. The event was originally scheduled in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.”

Whatever the plan is moving forward for this particularly-themed Raw, 3:16 day will be celebrated with no fans in attendance!