OVW Cancels Live Television Events

Ohio Valley Wresting Cancels Live Television Events as Safety Precaution amid Coronavirus Concern

Adhering to local, state and national health warnings on efforts to fight the spread of COVID-19 Louisville based Ohio Valley Wrestling will temporarily suspend its weekly live television events until April 7th, 2020.

“We have never missed a week of television and we won’t start now,” OVW Owner Al Snow said. “Our library is a treasure trove of wrestling and we are already hard at work putting together special editions of OVW TV that will lead up to our fan appreciation night.”