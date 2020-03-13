Notes on Triple H, Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall
Triple comments on tonight’s Smackdown…
Tonight was an effort that brought together everyone @WWE so we could go on air and entertain our most important constituency … YOU.
Thanks for letting me get my hands (and @MichaelCole’s facial hair) dirty!!! #ThankYou #Smackdown @WWEPC pic.twitter.com/HslV2or7El
— Triple H (@TripleH) March 14, 2020
More cancellations…
Due to the health concerns for our fans both Scott Hall and myself will not be traveling to Las Vegas for the Toy Con. When billion dollar entity's NBA NCAA March Madness determine it's not in the interest of their fans health it's a no brainer. Hope to see you once it's clear
— Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) March 13, 2020