Notes on Triple H, Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall

Triple comments on tonight’s Smackdown…

Tonight was an effort that brought together everyone @WWE so we could go on air and entertain our most important constituency … YOU.

Thanks for letting me get my hands (and @MichaelCole’s facial hair) dirty!!! #ThankYou #Smackdown @WWEPC pic.twitter.com/HslV2or7El

— Triple H (@TripleH) March 14, 2020