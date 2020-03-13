New episode of Apple’s Carpool Karaoke features WWE Superstars

A bunch of WWE Superstars are featured in another round of Apple’s Carpool Karaoke, an episode which is available to watch for free starting today if you have an iOS device.

The WWE Superstars singing this time around are Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Roman Reigns, The Bella Twins, Daniel Bryan, Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke, Marina Shafir, The Miz, and Maryse.

In late 2018, WWE did an episode of Carpool Karaoke which had Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, Becky Lynch, The New Day, Alexa Bliss, Braun Strowman, Natalya, Nia Jax, Naomi and Charlotte Flair all doing their best to sing.

You can check out the preview below.