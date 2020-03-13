Gronk announced for Smackdown

Mar 13, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck
BREAKING: @gronk will be on #SmackDown NEXT WEEK!
A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Mar 13, 2020 at 6:41pm PDT
Also for next week…
Next Friday, @romanreigns and #UniversalChampion @goldberg95 will make their collision OFFICIAL when they sign their #WrestleMania contract on #SmackDown!
A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Mar 13, 2020 at 7:51pm PDT
