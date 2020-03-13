Full Sail University shuts down

Full Sail University announced that group events have been suspended through April. There is no word on how this will affect NXT, which runs out of Full Sail every Wednesday.

WWE has already moved upcoming events to the Performance Center.

From Full Sail:

After careful review of current news regarding the COVID-19 virus, commonly referred to as Coronavirus, and an assessment of the needs and health concerns of our staff, faculty, and campus students, we have decided to suspend classes and labs for campus students as of Monday, March 16, and move all students in campus programs to online versions of their courses as of Wednesday, March 18. All campus students will then continue to attend online through the remainder of March and all of April. We understand that you are in the middle of a course currently, and your educators are working on a course-by-course basis to address your educational needs.

In addition, all group events on campus will be suspended through the end of April, and you will receive an update about April’s graduation event in the coming days.

Although there have been no confirmed cases or immediate concerns at Full Sail University, our monthly educational cycle makes it easy to adapt quickly for the benefit of our students. With that in mind, we will continue to evaluate the situation throughout the next six weeks, and our sincere hope is that we will be able to welcome students back to campus for official course classes and labs on May 4. However, at this time we understand the need for responsible action and decision-making to minimize community spread of the virus, and feel that this course of action will be the best for our students, staff, faculty, and community as a whole.

We realize you may have questions or concerns regarding subjects such as classes, coursework, and financial aid, and our faculty and staff stands ready to assist you during this time. You will be receiving more specific information about the course that you’re currently in and next month’s course by Tuesday, March 17 via email – information and updates will also be available via Full Sail One, on all Full Sail’s social media channels, and here. Thank you for your understanding as we all work together to support you and keep you continuing to pursue your education and career goals throughout this time.

The situation of course remains fluid, and we will continue to communicate as further decisions are made.

With respect and appreciation,

Garry I. Jones

President

Full Sail University