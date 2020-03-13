No WWE Backstage next week as FOX Sports suspends production of all shows

There will be no WWE Backstage on FS1 next week as FOX Sports announced that it will be suspending production for their live FS1 daily studio shows through at least Friday, March 20.

“Our top priority is the health and safety of our employees. We will continue to monitor the situation and adjust accordingly,” the statement said. FOX Sports decided to ditch the shows “out of an abundance of caution.”

With this time frame, only one Backstage would be getting canned unless the suspension is extended. CM Punk was expected back on the panel next week and Rhea Ripley was the in-studio guest for the week.