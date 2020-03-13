Cauliflower Alley Club 2020 Reunion To Happen As Scheduled

While many wrestling events in the next few months have been cancelled (except Wrestlemania, for now) due to the Coronavirus, the Cauliflower Alley Club is moving forward with their 2020 Reunion show. B. Brian Blair made the announcement on the Club’s official website. Here’s the press release:

CAC Coronavirus/Reunion Update

The Cauliflower Alley Club, like the rest of the world, is dealing with the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic on a daily basis; however, we (the CAC) have been in touch with the Gold Coast Hotel (Boyd’s Gaming Department) and at this time have no plans to delay, postpone, or cancel our scheduled April 26–29, 2020 annual banquet/reunion in Las Vegas.

You as an individual need to determine if you feel ill or suffer from a weak immune system whether or not travel is the best option for you; however, anyone wanting to cancel their plans will be able to cancel their Gold Coast Hotel reservation up to 48 hours in advance (by April 25, 2020) without any penalty. The Cauliflower Alley Club will also waive previous no refund policies and offer refunds to any individuals not wishing to travel, up to 48 hours (by April 25, 2020).

We sincerely hope all of you remain on board and experience this once-a-year very special event and if there’s anything we can do to make your plans more comfortable, please don’t hesitate to contact us.