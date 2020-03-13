AEW’s St. Louis & Milwaukee shows rescheduled
DYNAMITE ANNOUNCEMENT FOR:
Milwaukee & St. Louis.
See the thread below
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 13, 2020
MILWAUKEE
As a precautionary measure against COVID-19, the AEW DYNAMITE show on April 1 in Milwaukee, WI, will be relocated. The show will be televised live on TNT on April 1.
The DYNAMITE show in Milwaukee will be rescheduled for Wednesday, October 28, at the UWM Panther Arena.
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 13, 2020
ST. LOUIS
The AEW DYNAMITE show on April 8 in St. Louis, MO, will also be relocated. This show will be televised live on TNT on April 8.
The DYNAMITE show in St. Louis will be rescheduled for Wednesday, October 7, at Chaifetz Arena.
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 13, 2020