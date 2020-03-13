AEW’s St. Louis & Milwaukee shows rescheduled

DYNAMITE ANNOUNCEMENT FOR: Milwaukee & St. Louis. See the thread below

MILWAUKEE

As a precautionary measure against COVID-19, the AEW DYNAMITE show on April 1 in Milwaukee, WI, will be relocated. The show will be televised live on TNT on April 1.

The DYNAMITE show in Milwaukee will be rescheduled for Wednesday, October 28, at the UWM Panther Arena.

— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 13, 2020