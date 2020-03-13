3/13/20 WWE 205 Live Results
The opening credits roll. Aiden English and Jon Quasto are on commentary from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.
—
1. Ten-Man Tag Team Elimination Match
Kushida, Danny Burch, Oney Lorcan, Isaiah Scott, & Tyler Breeze defeated Gentleman Jack Gallagher, Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari, Mike Kanellis, & The Brian Kendrick
