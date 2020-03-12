Trump announces European travel plan, ending WrestleMania holiday for thousands

A European travel ban announced last night by President Donald Trump will effect thousands of European wrestling fans who were heading to Tampa for WrestleMania next month. The travel ban begins tomorrow, Friday at Midnight, effectively ending their WrestleMania plans.

The 30-day ban covers foreign nationals coming from the 26 Schengen countries which are Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.

British citizens have been spared – for now – as the Trump administration did not name the United Kingdom as part of the ban.

It’s unclear how WWE will handle any refunds – if they do – for fans already booked for WrestleMania who were coming from any of the 26 countries.