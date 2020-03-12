Tony Khan Addresses Coronavirus Scare with Talent Before AEW Dynamite

AEW put out a statement yesterday stating that the company would move forward with live events as planned in spite of the growing concerns over the coronavirus. According to reports, owner Tony Khan told the talent before Dynamite last night that if any talent felt they needed to take themselves off the road during this time due to stress over the virus or concerns of contracting it, they would be welcome to take the time off with no punishment.

It is not known if any talent has taken that offer. However, Chris Jericho was quoted as calling the whole thing “mass hysteria” and gave no indication he would be missing any time from AEW or Fozzy live events/concerts.