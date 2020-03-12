Still no decision made regarding Wrestlemania 36

Mar 12, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

Hillsborough Florida Commissioner Les Miller said that they will see if WWE makes a decision on WrestleMania in the next week, and they will re-convene next week.

