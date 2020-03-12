Still no decision made regarding Wrestlemania 36
Hillsborough Florida Commissioner Les Miller said that they will see if WWE makes a decision on WrestleMania in the next week, and they will re-convene next week.
During today's emergency policy group meeting in Hillsborough County regarding how to deal with coronavirus, the topic of WrestleMania was briefly brought up … but the commissioner seemed to think WWE had a press conference today about what they'll do, which they did not. pic.twitter.com/QTlO3yn5Il
— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) March 12, 2020
Recorded the final word on WrestleMania from today's council meeting.
Cliff notes version: They're going to wait a week before making a decision regarding what to do. pic.twitter.com/bk40JmQHxP
— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) March 12, 2020