Still no decision made regarding Wrestlemania 36

Hillsborough Florida Commissioner Les Miller said that they will see if WWE makes a decision on WrestleMania in the next week, and they will re-convene next week.

During today's emergency policy group meeting in Hillsborough County regarding how to deal with coronavirus, the topic of WrestleMania was briefly brought up … but the commissioner seemed to think WWE had a press conference today about what they'll do, which they did not. pic.twitter.com/QTlO3yn5Il — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) March 12, 2020