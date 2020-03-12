Smackdown Live moved from Detroit to Performance Center

It is now official …

In a move that was expected starting Wednesday night, WWE has announced that Friday’s edition of SmackDown on FOX will emanate from their Performance Center in Orlando, Florida instead of Detroit, Michigan’s Little Caesars Arena.

“Friday Night SmackDown on March 13 will air live as regularly scheduled and emanate from WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida with only essential personnel in attendance,” WWE said. “The event was originally scheduled in Detroit, Michigan.”