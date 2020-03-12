Smackdown from Detroit tomorrow still a go but backup plan in place

After local FOX affiliate in Detroit reported that this Friday’s Smackdown from Little Caesars Arena was canceled, WWE issued a statement saying that the show has not been canceled and it will go ahead as planned, at least for now.

“WWE has not cancelled Friday Night SmackDown in Detroit, however, based on the current situation, we are putting contingency plans in place in the event that upcoming WWE shows are cancelled by government officials, civil authorities and/or local venues,” the statement read.

The arena is almost sold out with thousands of fans expected. The arena website and social media accounts make no mention of the event being canceled.

The backup plan is to have the show at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, where NXT was held yesterday night.

John Cena, Jeff Hardy, and Paige are all scheduled to be part of Smackdown tomorrow.