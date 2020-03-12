Rules announced for Blood & Guts matches

All Elite Wrestling announced the rules for the Blood & Guts match that will take place on the March 25 episode of Dynamite live from Newark, New Jersey.

Based exactly on the WarGames concept, the rules for Blood & Guts are also pretty much the same as the original WarGames. The first two men will wrestle for five minutes and additional bodies will enter at two minute intervals. Once all five members of each team are in the cage, the match officially begins and the only way to win is to make your opponent submit or they quit. Unlike WWE’s version of WarGames, the Blood & Guts cage will be covered.

The Inner Circle and The Elite will be the first two factions to be part of this match. Representing The Inner Circle will be former AEW champion Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Santana, Ortiz, and Sammy Guevara. The Elite will have Cody, the AEW Tag Team champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks.