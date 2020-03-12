More names join the Stephen Amell-led Heels TV series

Deadline.com is reporting that Chris Bauer, Allen Maldonado, and James Harrison have signed up to be series regulars in the upcoming Starz wrestling series Heels.

Heels, led by wrestling fan and The Arrow star Stephen Amell, is an eight-episode hourlong drama set around the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small town professional wrestling. Apart from Amell, Alexander Ludwig, Kelli Berglund, and Alison Luff were also announced part of the cast.

According to Deadline, Bauer will play Wild Bill Hancock, a larger-than-life former wrestling star who is now a high-level pro wrestling scout. Maldonado portrays Rooster Robbins, one of the best wrestlers in the circuit who always has something to prove, and always backs it up. Harrison is Apocalypse, a been-around-the-block journeyman wrestler who’s been at it for decades and has no illusions of fame or glory.

Heels is produced by Lionsgate TV in association with Paramount TV Studios.