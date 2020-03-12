Gronkowski signs WWE deal which includes being in-ring performer

Rob Gronkowski has signed his WWE deal and will be appearing on the March 20 episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX.

On Backstage on FS1 this week, Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet said that the deal is close to being finalized but other non-wrestling journalists have confirmed that Gronkowski has signed on the dotted line already.

It is believed that the deal will include being a performer in the ring and PWInsider.com adds to the story that he will be used similar to the way Ronda Rousey was during her year there. Gronk is also expected to be part of WrestleMania in some way.

The three-time Super Bowl winner is a massive WWE fan and a personal friend of Mojo Rawley. He currently works with FOX Sports as an analyst.