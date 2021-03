Both AEW and NXT Viewerships down

AEW Dynamite won this week’s viewership battle with 766,000 (0.26 18-49 demo) viewers. WWE NXT drew 697,000 (0.21 18-49 demo) viewers.

Both shows had strong TRUMPETITION. AEW was #25 in the money demo, NXT #42. Same demos as usual, AEW won everything except 50+.

— Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) March 12, 2020