WWE Reportedly Moving This Week’s SmackDown To The Performance Center Due To Coronavirus

PWInsider.com has confirmed with multiple sources That World Wrestling Entertainment has pulled the plug on this Friday’s Smackdown taping in Detroit, Michigan and will instead broadcast Friday Night Smackdown and 205 Live this week from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida due to the current coronavirus outbreak.

An official announcement regarding the change is forthcoming.

There is no word whether this means this coming Monday’s Raw taping will also follow suit.