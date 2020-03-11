WWE Corporate Documents Reveal Severance Packages for Former Co-Presidents
According to some corporate documents that posted on Twitter this week by Wrestlenomics Radio, there are some new details on the severance pay for former WWE Co-Presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson. As previously reported, WWE announced the exits for Wilson and Barrios in January. They’d been serving in their roles as Co-Presidents since February 2018.
Based on the corporate documents that surfaced, Barrios and Wilson appear to have both received $1.4 million each for their respective severance packages, along with $176,000 bonuses, plus health, life, and accident insurance over the course of 18 months. You can see the documents that were posted on Twitter by Wrestlenomics Radio below.
Stephanie McMahon is named as one of WWE's top 5 corporate officers for 2019, swapping in for Kevin Dunn in previous years.
Highlighted by me in yellow is Triple H and Stephanie's compensation related to performance fees.
Table doesn't include dividends of ~$14mm for Vince. pic.twitter.com/cWGeUDZI0Y
— Wrestlenomics (@wrestlenomics) March 10, 2020