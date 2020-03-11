WWE Corporate Documents Reveal Severance Packages for Former Co-Presidents

According to some corporate documents that posted on Twitter this week by Wrestlenomics Radio, there are some new details on the severance pay for former WWE Co-Presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson. As previously reported, WWE announced the exits for Wilson and Barrios in January. They’d been serving in their roles as Co-Presidents since February 2018.

Based on the corporate documents that surfaced, Barrios and Wilson appear to have both received $1.4 million each for their respective severance packages, along with $176,000 bonuses, plus health, life, and accident insurance over the course of 18 months. You can see the documents that were posted on Twitter by Wrestlenomics Radio below.