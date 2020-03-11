Wrestlemania still on, for now

Update on possible cancellation of Wrestlemania

City of Tampa issued a statement regarding WrestleMania 36, saying the event is still planned to proceed as scheduled despite the spread of coronavirus.

As previously reported, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and the city will meet on Thursday, Mar. 12 to discuss canceling or postponing major events. As of now, Tampa is directing fans to WWE if they have questions about events being canceled. WWE has not canceled any events at the moment.