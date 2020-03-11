Will Wrestlemania be postponed?

City of Tampa officials will be meeting with Mayor Jane Castor tomorrow to discuss the possibilities of either canceling or postponing major events due to the coronavirus.

One major, and probably the biggest, event coming to Tampa over the course of the next few weeks is obviously WrestleMania. Taking place at the Ray James Stadium with week-long activities around the city, WrestleMania is expected to bring in some 80,000 fans from all around the world descending upon the city for shows, meet and greets, and all kinds of other fun. If the show goes ahead as planned, there will be new guidelines for meet and greets. WWE already implemented a no-touching policy so no one will be shaking hands or giving hugs.

WWE is not the only game in town that weekend as several other independent promotions will be holding several shows as part of WrestleCon.

Over the past 24 hours, Tampa Bay registered three new coronavirus patients, with two in Pinellas county and one in Pasco county. Florida as a state had five additional cases.