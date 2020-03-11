The Young Bucks bury Matt Hardy in latest episode of Free The Delete

“Today is the day it ends. Today is the day it begins.” That was a tweet that Matt Hardy sent this morning as once again Wednesday is upon us.

In the newest episode of Free The Delete released at Noon, which also featured The Young Bucks, Matt Hardy is buried in a coffin. “You two are the only ones who can disconnect Zenith. Please, save us!” Hardy says as Matt and Nick Jackson question his option to get buried. They then proceed to each super kick him but Hardy comes back up, saying that they couldn’t bury anyone, calling them “vice pussies.”

At that point, Matt and Nick deliver a double super kick and knock Hardy out. “I guess that’s why they call him Fat Hardy,” Matt Jackson says as they lift him up to place him in the coffin.

Hardy’s son Maxel also makes an appearance. In one of the outtakes, published by Reby Hardy, Maxel comes up to the Young Bucks and asks them if Randy Orton is with them as they both burst out laughing. You can watch the insanity below.

Meanwhile, Hardy will be appearing at WrestleCon during WrestleMania weekend on Friday, April 3 and Saturday, April 4. Both his appearances will be at the George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa starting at 11AM. Prices are $50 for a photo or $60 for a printed photo. Tickets can be purchased at here. A WrestleCon admission ticket is required on top of those prices.