Roni Nicole

Real Name:

Height: 5’3″

Weight: 205 lbs.

Date of Birth: December 19

From: Houston, Texas

Resides: Raleigh, North Carolina

Pro Debut: August 2011

Trained By: CW Anderson, Chilly Willy, Lou Marconi, Chris Wright, Eddie Brown & Victor Andrews

Finishing Move: G.O.

Biography

– Nicole has been nicknamed The SheHulk of the South & Southern Belle From Hell. She has also been known as Big Bang Nicole.

– Nicole has attended 2 different colleges, becoming successful in both.

– Nicole is a former model, cheerleader, dance/color guard instructor & has starred in numerous independent films.

– July 4, 2014, Shortly after winning the GOUGE Ladies Title, Nicole would lose the belt to Jennifer Blaze.

– March 14, 2015, Nicole challenged Samantha Starr for the UPWA Women’s Title.

– May 13th, Nicole competed in the Masters of Ring Lasting Legacy One Night Tournament.

– July 4th, Nicole defeated Jennifer Blaze for the GOUGE Ladies Title.

– August 15th, Nicole challenged Samantha Starr for the UPWA Women’s Title.

– December 2, 2016, Nicole competed in a 3-Way for the BTW Women’s Title.

– February 5, 2017, Nicole challenged Kaoru Ito for the World Woman Pro-Wrestling Diana World Title.

– August 13th, Nicole would retain the GOUGE Ladies Title against Natalina Corvino.

– December 16th, Nicole challenged Brittany Blake for the Legacy Wrestling Women’s Title.

– February 17, 2018, Nicole challenged Holidead in a Last Woman Standing match for the Resistance Women’s Title.

– May 4th, Nicole defeated Holidead in a Falls Count Anywhere match for the Resistance Women’s Title.

– August 11th, Nicole won a 3-Way for the vacant PWX Angel Gate Title.

– October 27th, Nicole defended the GOUGE Ladies Title & Resistance Women’s Title against Kylie Rae.

– November 10th, Nicole would retain the PWX Angel Gate Title against Gabby Gilbert.

– February 9, 2019, Nicole would defend the Resistance Women’s Title in a 4-Way.

– September 7th, Nicole would retain the GOUGE Ladies Title against Natalina Corvino.