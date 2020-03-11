News and Notes for Tonight’s WWE NXT Episode from the WWE PC

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will be a special edition, airing on the USA Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

WWE has announced two title matches for tonight’s show – NXT Tag Team Champions The BroserWeights, Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne, will defend against Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish of The Undisputed Era, while Cameron Grimes will challenge NXT North American Champion Keith Lee for the strap. The Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa feud will continue for “Takeover: Tampa Bay” as Gargano promised Ciampa last week that they will do it “the Johnny Gargano way” at the Performance Center this week. Also, the new feud between The Velveteen Dream and NXT Champion Adam Cole will continue.

Tonight’s show is airing from the Performance Center due to Full Sail University using the Full Sail Live venue (the NXT Arena) for an event that is related to their annual Hall of Fame Week. Triple H recently stated that they knew about the Full Sail event for a long time. There’s no word yet on what the set up will be for tonight’s show inside the Performance Center, but it will be interesting to see. WWE billed tonight’s event as a Fan Appreciation Night and put up a limited number of free tickets after the February 26 episode at Full Sail, but they were gone in less than 10 seconds.

It looks like tonight’s NXT show from the WWE Performance Center may not air live on the USA Network as it happens because the start time is 6:30pm ET. The usual start time for NXT TV events at Full Sail is 7:30pm, which gives them time to do the two dark matches. It has not been confirmed that tonight’s show will air on a slight delay as they could end up taping something before the regular episode airs.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s NXT show:

* Keith Lee defends the NXT North American Championship against Cameron Grimes

* The BroserWeights defend the NXT Tag Team Titles against Undisputed ERA

* How will Adam Cole react to The Velveteen Dream’s actions?

* What does Johnny Gargano have planned for Tommaso Ciampa?

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight’s NXT show, and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

