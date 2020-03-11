Matt Hardy Announced For WrestleCon

Mar 11, 2020 - by James Walsh

Fresh off his WWE departure, Matt Hardy is on his way to WrestleCon. The convention announced on Tuesday that Hardy will appear on April 3rd and 4th, doing meet and greets, and hosting a “Broken Tailgate Party” on April 5th. You can find out more here. 

Hardy announced at the start of the month that his WWE contract had expired and he’s a free agent. He’s been in talks with AEW, NXT, NWA, and Impact and will decide his next steps in the next month. 

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Chelsea Green

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal