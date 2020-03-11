Matt Hardy Announced For WrestleCon

Fresh off his WWE departure, Matt Hardy is on his way to WrestleCon. The convention announced on Tuesday that Hardy will appear on April 3rd and 4th, doing meet and greets, and hosting a “Broken Tailgate Party” on April 5th. You can find out more here.

Hardy announced at the start of the month that his WWE contract had expired and he’s a free agent. He’s been in talks with AEW, NXT, NWA, and Impact and will decide his next steps in the next month.