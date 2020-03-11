John Cena Returning to WWE SmackDown on Friday the 13th

WWE’s Friday the 13th edition of SmackDown on FOX will feature the return of John Cena.

WWE announced today that Cena will be on SmackDown to respond to Bray Wyatt’s Firefly Fun House comments from this past Friday, and to promote the WrestleMania 36 match between Cena and The Fiend.

As we’ve noted, Friday’s SmackDown on FOX from the Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit, Michigan will also feature the long-awaited return of Jeff Hardy, and the return of the retired Paige, who will be confronting SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley.

Below is WWE’s announcement on Cena’s appearance:

John Cena returns to SmackDown on The Road to WrestleMania

John Cena was ready to step out of the spotlight for the next generation of WWE Superstars, and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt was more than happy to pull him into the darkness.

The two are now set for an epic showdown at The Showcase of the Immortals, and the iconic Cena will be in the building for Friday Night SmackDown.

Last week, Wyatt had his own message for Cena from the Firefly Fun House and showed off some interesting interior decorating as well.

What will the 16-time World Champion have to say in response to his WrestleMania opponent?

Find out on SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX.

Stay tuned for updates on Friday’s SmackDown on FOX episode.