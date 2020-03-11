Impact reveals the main event for Rebellion PPV

Mar 11, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck
Good news: We got our Instagram back! Even better news: The Rebellion main event is OFFICIAL! Tessa Blanchard will defend the IMPACT World Championship against Michael Elgin and Eddie Edwards on April 19th LIVE on PPV at #Rebellion from Terminal 5 in New York.
