3/11/20 AEW Dynamite Recap

The show opens with a recap of The Inner Circle beating down Jon Moxley to close last week’s show. A pre-recorded interview with Adam Page and Tony Schiavone airs. The Young Bucks walk up and Page says he wouldn’t team with Matt if he was the last guy on earth. Page says his partner is a mystery and walks away. Matt tells Nick to please tell him that he is not considering teaming with Page.

Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from West Valley City, Utah.

—

Match #1 – Singles Match: Cody (w/Arn Anderson and Brandi Rhodes) vs. Ortiz (w/Santana)

Cody sends Ortiz off the ropes and delivers a dropkick. Cody connects with a power slam and goes for the cover, but Ortiz kicks out. Jake Roberts and Lance Archer make their way to ringside through the crowd. Ortiz attacks Cody from behind and clotheslines him to the floor. Cody comes back and slams Ortiz into the ring steps and gets him back into the ring. Cody slams Ortiz to the mat and goes for the cover, but Ortiz kicks out. Cody applies a single-leg Boston Crab, but Santana distracts him. Ortiz kicks Cody in the back of the knee and chokes him over the ropes. Cody comes back with a knee lift, but Ortiz comes back with a knee buster. Ortiz suplexes Cody and goes for the cover, but Cody kicks out. Ortiz tosses Cody to the floor and grabs the referee as Santana hits Cody with the loaded sock. Ortiz tosses Cody back into the ring and connects with a splash. Ortiz goes for the cover, but Cody kicks out. Ortiz works over Cody’s knee and pokes him in the eye.

Ortiz takes Cody to the corner and delivers right hands. Ortiz goes for the cover, but Cody kicks out. Ortiz delivers a few shots, but Cody comes back with a clothesline and then suplexes Ortiz to the mat. Cody delivers shots in the corner and goes up top, but Santana gets on the apron. Ortiz knocks Cody down and climbs up, but Cody throws him back to the mat. Cody climbs again, but Santana grabs his foot. Brandi smacks Santana with her belt, but Ortiz takes Cody down with a superplex. Ortiz goes for the cover, but Cody kicks out. Santana and Anderson size each other up on the floor, but Cody takes Santana out with a dive. Ortiz comes out of the ring, but Cody slams him on the entrance ramp. Archer looks to get over the rail, but Roberts stops him. Cody tosses Ortiz back into the ring, but Ortiz delivers a basement dropkick. Ortiz connects with a suplex and goes for the cover, but Cody kicks out. Cody comes back and goes for the Disaster Kick, but Ortiz rolls through.

Cody goes for Cross Rhodes, but Ortiz gets free. Cody wraps Ortiz’s leg around the ropes and stomps on the back of his knee. Cody locks in the Figure Four, but they exchange the pressure a few times before Ortiz taps out.

Winner: Cody

-After the match, Santana attacks Cody, but Anderson gets into the ring. Kenny Omega and Matt Jackson rush the ring to help out as Santana and Ortiz leave. Chri Jericho, Jake Hager, and Sammy Guevara appear on the screen. He says they are going to beat the hell out of The Elite in the Blood and Guts Match in two weeks. They reveal that they have beaten Nick Jackson bloody backstage and leave the scene. Cody, Omega, and Matt rush backstage to check on Nick.

—

Back from the commercial, Nick Jackson is loaded into an ambulance, while Cody and Matt Jackson follow behind.

The announce team runs down the card for the rest of the show.

—

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: Bea Priestley and Nyla Rose vs. Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander

Rose and Priestley attack Shida and Statlander from the start, and then Rose and Shida are left in the ring. Rose takes Shida down with a clothesline and then delivers a slam. Rose goes for the cover, but Shida kicks out. Priestley tags in and delivers shots to Shida. Priestley chokes Shida in the corner and delivers more shots. Priestley kicks Shida in the back and takes her to the corner. Rose tags in and clubs Shida in the back. Shida comes back, but Priestley kicks her in the back and Rose suplexes her to the mat. Rose goes for the cover, but Shida kicks out as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Statlander and Priestley are in the ring. Statlander delivers a right hand and puts Priestley in the corner. Shida tags in and splashes down onto Priestley. Shida goes for the cover, but Priestley kicks out. Priestley fights back and they exchange shots. Priestley kicks Shida in the head, but Shida answers. Priestley delivers a suplex, but Shida delivers a knee strike. Rose tags in and places Shida over the top rope. Rose goes for the guillotine leg drop, but Statlander pulls Shida out of the way. Shida and Statlander double kick Rose in the face and Shida goes for the cover, but Rose kicks out. Shida delivers a slam and goes for the cover, but Priestley breaks it up. Statlander tosses Priestley to the floor and then Rose drops Statlander with a clothesline. Shida takes Rose down with a hurricanrana and drops Priestley with a suplerplex. Rose comes back and drops Shida with a clothesline and the Beast Bomb and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Nyla Rosa and Bea Priestley

-After the match, Priestley takes Rose out and then holds the AEW Women’s World Championship in the air.

—

Footage of the feud between Dark Order and SCU airs. A video of Christopher Daniels spoofing Dark Order’s inspirational videos is shown. Daniels says screw the Dark Order and says it was all a lie because Stu Grayson and Evil Uno do not have an Exalted One. He challenges Uno and Grayson to singles matches and when no Exalted One comes to save the day, he will be proven right.

—

Match #3 – Six-Man Tag Team Match: MJF, The Butcher, and The Blade (w/The Bunny and Wardlow) vs. Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy, and Marko Stunt)

MJF and Stunt start the match and MJF shoves Stunt away. Luchasaurus tags in behind MJF’s back and then all six men get into the ring. MJF goes for a shot, but Luchasaurus blocks it. Butcher and Blade chop block Luchasaurus from behind and then exchange quick tags to work over Luchasaurus’s knee. MJF tags back in and works over Luchasaurus’s knee and takes him down with a dragon screw leg-whip. Blade tags in and drops an elbow on Luchasaurus’s knee. Butcher tags in as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Luchasaurus is still trying to fight back. Blade delivers a kick to Luchasaurus as Stunt is down on the floor from a commercial break down town. MJF gets into the ring and holds onto Luchasaurus’s legs with Blade. He breaks free and tags in Jungle Boy. Jungle Boy delivers shots to Blade and MJF and takes them both out. Butcher gets into the ring, but Stunt comes off the top. Butcher catches Stunt and then Jungle Boy helps Stunt drop Butcher with a DDT. Stunt goes for a dive on MJF and Blade, but they catch him. Jungle Boy dives and takes them out. Luchasaurus takes out MJF, Blade, and Butcher with a dive and tosses them into the ring. Luchasaurus tags in and double choke slams Blade and MJF. Luchasaurus hits a standing moonsault on MJF and goes for the cover, but there is somewhat of a kick out or the cover is broken up. Luchasaurus kicks Butcher in the face, but Butcher comes back with a clothesline. Stunt stomps on MJF in the corner a few times and drags him to the center as Bunnt gets on the apron.

Jungle Boy gets sent to the floor as Wardlow attacks Luchasaurus. MJF locks in the Salt of the Earth on Stunt and Stunt taps out.

Winners: MJF, The Butcher, and The Blade

—

Footage of Darby Allin having to face Jericho and Guevara in a Handicap Match last week is shown, followed by a vignette for Allin where he is dragged behind a truck in a body bag.

Schiavone interviews Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. She insults Utah a bit and then insults the fans. She sarcastically give them a motivational speech, but Big Swole interrupts. They exchange words and Baker says the only person in Swole’s household that the wrestling world cares about is her boyfriend. Swole says that she is married, “bay-bay,” and then Baker throws coffee in her face and walks away.

—

Match #4 – Six-Man Tag Team Match: Death Triangle (Rey Fenix, Pentagon Jr. and PAC) vs. Joey Janela and Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen)

PAC and Kassidy start the match and PAC takes Kassidy to the corner. Fenix tags in, but Private Party takes him down with Silly String. Janela and Pentagon tag in and Pentagon delivers a chop. Janela comes back with a kick, but PAC takes him down from behind. All six men get into the ring and Janela and Private Party get the advantage. Janela takes out Death Triangle with a dive to the outside as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Janela takes out Fenix with a dive. Janela gets Fenix back into the ring and tags in Quen. Quen and Janela double team Fenix and then Kassidy connects with a senton. Quen delivers the Shooting Star Press and goes for the cover, but Pentagon breaks it up. Pentagon drops Quen with a Slingblade and then power bombs him onto PAC’s knees. Fenix connects with a double stomp and Pentagon goes for the cover, but Quen kicks out. PAC tags in and delivers kicks to Quen. He suplexes Quen into the corner and Janela tags in. Janela sends Pentagon and Fenix to the floor and then Quen takes out Pentagon with a dive. Kassidy takes Fenix out with a dive and then Janela slams PAC on the apron. Janela delivers an elbow drop to PAC and goes for the cover, but PAC kicks out. Janela runs the ropes, but Pentagon kicks him in the back. Fenix drops Janela with a cutter and then Pentagon and Fenix take Janela down with the double stomp/package pile driver combo. Lucha Brothers take out Private Party and then PAC hits the Black Arrow on Janela and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Death Triangle

-After the match, Death Triangle lock Janela and Private Party in a triple submission, but Best Friends and Orange Cassidy come to the ring as Death Triangle leaves.

—

Lexy Nair is backstage with Dustin Rhodes. He says he is pissed off and is tired of The Inner Circle. He says he is going to step up and says he is Page’s partner tonight whether Page likes it or not.

—

Various clips of guys applying to be Shawn Spears’s tag team partner are shown.

Next week, The Elite will battle The Inner Circle in a Six-Man Tag Team Match, with the winners earning the numbers advantage in the Blood and Guts Match in two weeks. Also next week, The Exalted One will be revealed.

Jim Ross has a sit-down interview with Jon Moxley. Moxley says he is good, but is pissed about the doctor’s not giving him medical clearance. He says if The Inner Circle is as smart as Chris Jericho says they air, then the fact that Moxley is in their blind spot scares them.

—

Match #5 – Tag Team Match: Adam Page and Dustin Rhodes vs. The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara) (w/Jake Hager, Santana, and Ortiz)

Page and Guevara start the match and Page takes Guevara to the mat. Rhodes tags in and keeps Guevara grounded and goes for the cover, but Guevara kicks out. Rhodes delivers a chop and slams Guevara into the corner. Page tags in, but Guevara sends him to the floor. The other members of The Inner Circle surround Page as Jericho tags in and kicks Page in the face. Jericho grabs a beer and drinks some of it, but Page decks him and drinks the rest. Guevara kicks Page in the face, but Rhodes gets back in. Rhodes drops Guevara with a power slam and delivers shots in the corner. Rhodes delivers a shot to Jericho, but Guevara takes Rhoes out as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Guevara and Jericho double team Rhodes in the ring. Rhodes comes back and tags in Page. Page takes Jericho to the floor and then slams Guevara to the mat. Page delivers a basement clothesline and goes for the cover, but Guevara kicks out. Page goes for the Buckshot Lariat, but Jericho counters into the Liontamer. Rhodes kicks Jericho in the head and Guevara goes for the Shooting Star Press on Page. Page dodges, but Jericho pulls him to the floor. Page sends Jericho into the barricade and then Rhodes drops Guevara with a destroyer. Page delivers the Buckshot to Guevara and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Adam Page and Dustin Rhodes

-After the match, The Inner Circle attacks Page and Rhodes, but Omega rushes the ring to make the save. The numbers overtake Omega and Jericho delivers the Judas Effect. Cody rushes the ring now, but they beat him down as well. They take Page to the top of the stage, but Matt Jackson rushes out and takes them all down. Matt flips Page off and Jericho nails then both in the head with a chair. The Inner Circle stands tall as the show comes to a close.