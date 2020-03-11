3/10/20 AEW Dark Results

Excalibur and Taz are on commentary from Broomfield, Colorado. They run down the card for the show.

1. Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus) (w/Marko Stunt) defeated Peter Avalon and Kip Sabian (w/Leva Bates and Penelope Ford)

—

Tony Schiavone and Dasha Gonzalez plug AEW merchandise and AEW’s partnership with the pet adoption agency, Planned Pethood International, for the month of March.

2. Jimmy Havoc defeated Severino Corrente

-After the match, Luther attacks Havoc and delivers a DDT to him on the entrance ramp.

Schiavone and Gonzalez run down the upcoming cities for AEW Dyanmite.

—

3. Hikaru Shida defeated Abadon

Havoc gets checked on by trainers backstage, but Luther attacks him again.

Avalon and Bates walk backstage and meet Colt Cabana. They run him down for listening to podcasts instead of reading books. Avalon insults Cabana’s personal podcast and Cabana issues a challenge. Bates accepts it and says she loves Cabana’s podcast before Avalon yells at her.

—

4. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) defeated Sonny Kiss and Brandon Cutler

-After the match, Death Triangle (PAC, Pentagon Jr., and Rey Fenix) rush the ring and beat all four men down. PAC says if AEW keeps disrespecting athletes of their caliber, they will keep getting what they asked for. Joey Janela rushes the ring, but they beat him down as well. Best Friends and Orange Cassidy come to the ring, but Death Triangle leave the ring.