WWE RAW Rating Falls to 2nd Lowest of 2020

Heading into the WrestleMania stretch and coming off the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, Monday Night Raw not only did not get the usual post-PPV bump but actually registered the lowest number since January 13, with an average of 2,162,000 viewers, down 94,000 viewers from last week.

The first hour started with 2,157,000 viewers, then went up slightly to 2,222,000 viewers, before falling to 2,109,000 viewers in the third and final hour. This was one of the least-watched Raws with no sports competition head-to-head in over two decades.

Raw was #1, #2, and #3 in the top 50 cable chart among the 18-49 demographic but was #10 in overall viewership for the night on cable.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

click here for the 2020 Wrestling TV Viewership grid