Source: AEW and WWE have had discussions to run empty arena shows

According to Dave Meltzer, just like the NHL and NBA, AEW and WWE have had discussions to run empty arena shows is the Corona outbreak gets worse.

“If WrestleMania is cancelled I can see them running it in an empty stadium or something like that. Everything will be. You knew trouble had started once you heard NBA and NHL games were discussing doing empty arenas and baseball games being held in empty stadiums. Every teams in those sports have had meetings preparing for that. So it’s not an outlandish thing. It’s being talked about in WWE and AEW so they can start formulating plans. It’s not good at all. Where I live in San Jose all public gathering have been cancelled. So I feel we’re right on the edge of hearing something.”