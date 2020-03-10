Shayna Baszler Rips Critics on Twitter

WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler has no problem responding to her critics and shutting them down on Twitter, as she did this week. You can check out some of her latest responses below.

After one fan claimed Shayna Baszler “cannot wrestle” and should start looking for a new job, she wrote in response, “I have a title match at WrestleMania & you aren’t even the best cashier at your cruddy job.”

Later on, a fan wrote that Baszler “squandered her time at NXT.” Baszler sarcastically pointed out that she “squandered” her time there when she was a two-time NXT women’s champion. Baszler tweeted, “Yeah, my time at NXT was….squandered. #ShaynaTwoTime.”

After that, that same Twitter user responded by saying Baszler was bragging about being the two-time champion of WWE’s developmental brand. Baszler then tweeted, “1. NXT is NOT developmental 2. Even if it was, you literally said Ronda SKIPPED “developmental” and developed while I DID go to ‘developmental.’ Make up your mind, dude. Hate me all you want, but at least TRY to be intelligent about it.” You can check out that exchange below.

When another fan asked Baszler who thinks like that person, she stated, “People with low IQ.” Baszler is scheduled to face Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch for her title at WrestleMania 36. The card is set for Sunday, April 5 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

