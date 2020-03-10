REELZ Doing Autopsy: The Last Hours of Chris Benoit Special

Reelz has announced that the docuseries Autopsy will feature an episode on the death of former WWE wrestler Chris Benoit. The episode is slated to air on Reelz on Sunday, March 15 at 8:00 pm EST/PST. You can check out the official description below. There’s also a preview video at the above link.

In this investigative medical documentary series we look at the lives and deaths of the biggest names in the entertainment history. Through a combination of interviews with family and friends, archive footage and dramatic reconstructions, we tell these stories and unpick the – sometimes mysterious – circumstances around their deaths. Over a June weekend in 2007 , Canadian wrestler Chris Benoit, killed his wife and his 7-year-old son at his exclusive Georgia home before hanging himself in a horrific double murder-suicide that shocked wrestling world. At the time of his death, Chris Benoit was one of the premier athletes in the whole of World Wrestling Entertainment stable. A former World champion, he was widely regarded as one of the best technical wrestlers of his and any generation and at 40-years-old was still drawing huge audiences. So why would such an elite athlete, who had achieved so much and lived a seemingly glamorous life with his beautiful wife and child choose to kill himself and his family? This drama-documentary explores the medical factors that led to Chris Benoit’s death and investigates the tragic events that led to this tragic murder suicide. Show Less

This isn’t the only docuseries that will showcase the Benoit tragedy. As previously reported, Dark Side of the Ring is returning to VICE TV on Tuesday, March 24 with a two-hour episode on the Benoit tragedy.