Notes on Lacey Evans, Street Profits, and Jordynne Grace
View this post on Instagram
Stopped into the Marine corps base in Quantico this morning. Got a chance to trade some stories, talk about after military plans and re-enlisting. Regardless the choice, its never easy! Huge thank you to the @theuso and everything they do for our military and their families 🇺🇸❤🇺🇸 #SupportOurTroups #ThankYou #America #Marines #USO @adawks_cog @montezfordwwe
I have unfortunately made the decision to pull out of Venom Championship Wrestling 3/14.
With my wedding being less than two weeks away and many elderly family members attending, I don’t want to take any chances with their health.
My apologies, but I will be back soon! pic.twitter.com/Xwf65hapYp
— Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) March 10, 2020