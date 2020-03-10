Florida issues strict advisory on coronavirus…only to retract it later

The state of Florida issued a strict advisory on people coming back into the state due to the coronavirus but hours later retracted the statement.

Under the original policy, anyone returning to Florida from abroad was to self-isolate for 14 days, a stricter rule than what the federal government imposed. Had the ban not been overturned, any fans coming into town for WrestleMania next month would have basically missed all the festivities unless they were rolling in at least 14 days before.

But the announcement was soon changed when the Florida Department of Health rewrote its advisory, putting the ban only on people who traveled to China, Italy, Iran and South Korea.

Things, however, could quickly change depending on how fast this COVID-19 virus spreads. So far, 14 people in Florida were infected and a few have already died.

WWE remains steadfast that it will not cancel WrestleMania but the decision ultimately remains in the hands of the state. If Florida, or federal government, imposes certain bans on mass events, there’s no way WrestleMania will take place.