The Undertaker attacks The O.C. at Elimination Chamber

The Undertaker made his presence felt last night at the Elimination Chamber and attacked The O.C., helping Aleister Black beat AJ Styles in the no disqualification match.

Towards the end of the match, Gallows and Anderson interfered and were holding up Black as Styles was about to hit the flying forearm. But before Styles took flight, the lights went out, the iconic gong played, and when the lights came back up, it was The Undertaker holding both Gallows and Anderson by the throat. Styles decided to fly anyway but went right into a chokeslam.

The house lights were turned off again, enabling Taker to escape, and by the time they were up again, Taker was gone and Black hit a nasty looking Black Mass on Styles for the pin.

Styles taunted Taker during the match and was also going for a tombstone piledriver.