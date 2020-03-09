Ronda Rousey comments on Shayna Baszler’s Chamber dominance

Mar 9, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck
View this post on Instagram
We are all your puppets!! Give them the dose of reality they don’t know they’re desperate for @qosbaszler !!! #QueenOfSpades #4HorseWomen #4HW
A post shared by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on Mar 9, 2020 at 10:01am PDT
Post Category: News Tags: Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler
