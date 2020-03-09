Matt Hardy on if Vince McMahon understood his Broken Matt Gimmick

Matt Hardy recently talked about Vince McMahon’s approach to the Broken Matt character on Busted Open Radio, and he explained why he doesn’t think Vince got into it.

“When we did Woken Matt Hardy, Vince initiated it because people wouldn’t stop chanting ‘Delete.’ He’d ask about it, we talked about it, and I wanted to do it. I think there’s a possibility of [Vince didn’t create it, so he doesn’t understand it]. But it’s also a different concept. I don’t think he fully understood it.”

“He gave us an opportunity, but also giving us an opportunity, it allows him to say, ‘I gave him an opportunity, but it didn’t work huge’ It had to be done different.

When we did the first vignette and we laughed at the very end, we ended up laughing every single week and there are times where there’s stuff that has to be serious and it can’t be humorous. There’s time where it can be dramatic or scary. You have to have all those elements to make some kind of odd-meta hack like this work. It ended up getting moved to too much of a ‘laugh at each other’ to really be brought in correctly by the WWE universe.”