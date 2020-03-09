3/9/20 WWE Raw Results

WWE returns to the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. for the Monday, March 9, 2020, post-Elimination Chamber episode of Monday Night RAW.

Featured below are our live, ongoing results of the WWE Monday Night RAW show from Washington, D.C.

This week’s show opens up with highlights reminding us about Edge being attacked by Randy Orton and then the announcers promote the fact that “The Rated R Superstar” will be here tonight to finally break his silence regarding “The Viper’s” attack.

Becky Lynch Addresses Shayna Baszler’s Elimination Chamber Win

From there, RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch’s music hits and out she comes as highlights are shown of Shayna Baszler winning the Elimination Chamber, earning the right to move on to challenge “The Man” for the title at WrestleMania 36.

Lynch says she’s happy to finally know who she’ll be fighting at WrestleMania next month. She then introduces a video package highlighting the dominance displayed by “The Queen of Spades” during Sunday night’s Women’s Elimination Chamber match.

The video shows Baszler gloating in an interview after Elimination Chamber saying there is nobody like her. Baszler continues on saying she just wrecked everybody in the Elimination Chamber as a direct message to Becky.

Baszler looks directly into the camera as she says, “Becky, look at me when I am talking to you! I am going to take the RAW Women’s Championship at Wrestlemania, and there’s not a damn thing you can do about it, bitch.” The video ends.

Back in the ring, Lynch is seen smiling and nodding her head. Lynch begins, “Here’s the thing about Baszler. She chopped through the entire Women’s division. She plowed through the one person it has taken me my entire career to beat. She was a pioneer of Women’s MMA, top ranked cage fighter for ten years straight,”

Lynch continues, “the longest in combined title reign in NXT, and most interestingly of all, she is a world class scumbag. That’s right Shayna Baszler, ya black hole of charisma. I might be a bitch, but I’m the bitch that runs this division.” The crowd pops, beginning a “Becky! Becky!” chant.

Lynch then says she once only say Baszler as the constipated robot from NXT, the one that refused to shake her hand last year after Wrestlemania. Lynch asks Baszler if she remembers that, saying she now realizes Baszler is a threat. Lynch continues saying she sees Baszler is her biggest threat, since she pried the championship from Baszler’s “little friend Rhonda Rousey’s broken hand last year at Wrestlemania.”

Lynch says Baszler isn’t just looking for a fight or looking for a title. Baszler is looking to re-write history. Lynch ends her rant saying that she believes Baszler is underestimating her, and at Wrestlemania it’s heart against skill, and she’s gonna smash Baszler’s face in for it.

Lynch’s music sounds as she drops the mic and exits the ring. We get a note that Drew McIntyre will be In Action on RAW tonight. With that we go to commercial.

As we come back from commercial, the commentators note we are on episode 1,398 of Monday Night RAW! As we pan the audience, Rey Mysterio’s music sounds as the match is announced.

Rey Mysterio vs. Angel Garza w/ Zelina Vega

Out first for this match up, Rey Mysterio as his music sounds in the arena. A video clip is shown of the match between Rey Mysterio and Angel Garza, where Garza DDT’ed Mysterio into the cement on the outside of the ring almost a month ago. Next out is Angel Garza accompanied by Zelina Vega. Garza makes his way to the ring. Bell rings and match begins.

As soon as the bell sounds, Mysterio charges Garza and the brawl begins. Mysterio sends Garza to the turnbuckle with a head scissors. Mysterio hip tosses him now. Mysterio goes for a hurricanrana but Garza nearly turns it into a powerbomb. Mysterio escapes. Garza nails a giant boot to Rey’s face that lays him out. Garza drop kicks a kneeling Mysterio outside of the ring. Garza removes his pants to a small pop from the crowd. We head to a mid-match commercial break.

After the break, we see Angel catapulting Mysterio into the turnbuckle. He stomps on his face until the referee makes him back off. Mysterio recovers in the corner, but Garza runs and clotheslines him against the turnbuckle. Garza puts him into the tree of woe and stops at his head. He drags him over and goes for a pin, but only gets a two count. Garza applies a headlock. Mysterio fights back, but Garza launches him into the air and knees him in the chest.

Rey is racked on the ropes and Garza calls for a 619. He runs off the ropes but Mysterio recovers and lays him out. Garza is on the outside. Rey runs, slides off the apron and hits a frogsplash. He tosses Garza into the rope. Mysterio enters the ring by hitting a seated senton. Mysterio with a pin, but only gets a close two count. Both men get to their feet.

Mysterio jumps off the middle rope, but Garza catches him. Garza hits a springboard reverse suplex and goes for a pin. Mysterio kicks out at 2. Garza picks up Mysterio, but he hits an enziguri that sends Garza to the ropes. Mysterio goes for the 619 but Garza moves out of the way. Garza lays out Mysterio.

Now we see Garza setting Rey on the top turnbuckle for a high spot. They trade punches. Mysterio gets the upperhand. He launches off, but Garza stops him. Mysterio counters and sends Garza against the ropes again. This time he nails the 619. Mysterio hits the Dropping the Dime. It’s over!

Winner: Rey Mysterio

Seth Rollins, Murphy & AOP Attack Kevin Owens

We shoot backstage inside the Capital One Arena where we see “The Monday Night Messiah” Seth Rollins walking with Murphy and The AOP. They end up brutally attacking Kevin Owens backstage. They beat him down with every weapon they can find in sight. The segment ends with them walking off leaving Owens laid out as WWE officials tend to him while we head to another commercial.

Announcer’s Table

As we come back from commercial, the commentators announce that next Monday, Stone Cold Steve Austin returns to Monday Night RAW for #316Day in Pittsburg, PA.

Braxton mentions the attack on Kevin Owens at the hands of Seth Rollins and AOP before the break. Then a video clip is set up of Rhea Ripley at Raymond James Stadium as she delivers a message about being an NXT champion going to Wrestlemania.

Charlotte Flair In-Ring

Charlotte Flair’s music sounds in the arena as the crowd pops! Flair is announced as the winner of the 2020 Royal Rumble Match as Flair smiles and makes her way down the ramp towards the ring. Flair enters the ring, grabbing the mic as she begins to speak.

Flair begins, “Ladies and Gentleman, did you see that package? Me vs. Rhea Ripley. The next big thing. The new shiney toy. Inspiring. That package had me all fired up. You guys?” Flair goes on to say she is confused though.

Flair continues saying Ripley wants to be nothing like Flair, Flair says there is only one of her. Flair says Ripley can enjoy all the hype surrounding her, because it isn’t going to last. Flair says she will teach Ripley a lesson, It’s one thing to stand in an empty stadium talking about your hopes and dreams.

It’s another to be in a stadium full of 90,000 people and be humbled by the queen, Wooooo!” Flair lifts her hands in a self-proclaimed victory as the crowd shouts, “Wooo!” in return to Flair. Flair is interrupted as Ripley’s music sounds in the arena.

Rhea Ripley makes her way down the ramp and enters the ring with Champion Charlotte Flair. Ripley with her championship belt around her waist. A “Rhea! Rhea!” chant begins as Ripley begins, “Charlotte, let me explain something to ya,”

Charlotte interrupts, “Nope, actually, we’ve already heard enough of you. We already listened to you talk for two minutes. This isn’t NXT, this is Monday Night RAW, and this is MY kingdom!” Charlotte then excuses Ripley.

Ripley responds by throwing a strike to the face of Flair, knocking her to the mat in the ring. Flair sits in the ring, a look of shock on her face as Ripley exits the ring, making her way back up the ramp. Ripley looks back with a smile as she sees Flair checking her mouth for blood.

Backstage

Randy Orton is seen standing alone backstage as the commentators announce that Edge is set to make his return tonight on Monday Night RAW. With that we go to commercial once again.

We see Aleister Black in his room and someone knocks on his door and in comes Murphy and Seth Rollins who offer him to join them and Seth said if you don’t you are against us, Black said okay.

Singles Match

2020 Royal Rumble Winner Drew McIntyre Vs Erick Rowan

Rowan charges into the corner and is nailed with a boot, Rowan goes for a Iron Claw but is blocked, McIntyre sends Rowan into the barrier multiple times, then hip tosses Rowan on the outside, then into the barricade, enters the ring to break the count, McIntyre grabs the cage puts it on the floor and then crushes it with the steel steps, he then sends Rowan into the ring and drops him with the Claymore Kick for the win.

Winner via Pinfall Drew McIntyre

After the match Drew McIntyre leaves, looks at the crushed cage and then leaves and points at the WrestleMania sign.

We see the backstage area and we are waiting for the arrival of Edge.

We see highlights of Beth Phoenix giving update on Edge and Randy Orton mocking Beth job as a mother and then dropping Beth Phoenix with a RKO.

Edge returns to Raw tonight.

Still to come Aleister Black Vs Seth Rollins later tonight

Womens Division Non-Title Tag Team Match

Womens Tag Team Champions Kabuki Warriors – Kairi Sane and Asuka Vs Natalya and Liv Morgan

Kabuki Warriors both laugh and speak Japanese to the crowd and they chant WHAT, Kairi asks Asuka about her wrist, Asuka says she wants to beat someone up. Music of Natalya hits and she comes out and she has her left upper arm taped up.

Match starts with Morgan and Sane, Kairi goes to shake hands of Morgan but she refused, then Morgan with a boot to Sane, drop kick by Morgan on Sane in the rope. Morgan with a back bounce in the corner. DDT by Natalya on Sane for a two. Ruby Riott comes out to watch this match.

When we return Asuka in control of Morgan, missile drop kick by Morgan to Asuka, Natalya tagged in and sends Asuka into rope and back elbow for a two count. Asuka distracts referee and Kairi hangs injured arm of Natalya on rope. Sane tagged in and nailed a drop of the top rope, jump of top rope onto injured arm of Natalya, kicks to Natalya and then a low dropkick by Asuka for a two count, kicks to injured arm of Natalya, arm bar on injured arm of Natalya but she breaks out but Asuka has guillotine locked in and we see Sarah Logan coming out aswell. Natalya escapes by nailing a powerslam on Asuka. Logan attacks Riott on the outside and Liv Morgan jumps of the top rope onto both of them. Natalya with a boot to Sane for a two count, discus clothesline by Natalya for a two, elbow by Natalya who sends Sane into Asuka who tags in, Natalya hooks the sharp shooter but Asuka comes in and nails a spin kick for the win.

Winners via Pinfall Womens Tag Team Champions Kabuki Warriors – Kairi Sane and Asuka



AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson come out. AJ says not once but twice The Undertaker stuck his nose in my business where it didn’t belong, he has taken moments from me, stopped me winning trophy and last night cost me a match (VT shown). 3 years ago I saw Roman Reigns defeat Undertaker at WrestleMania and hung up his gear, the point is it was a beautiful powerful moment and ruined it when he came back to the WWE, was it your ego and spotlight because I want to face The Undertaker at WrestleMania, 10/15 years I would be hesitant but now I don’t see a monster, phenom but a broken man called Mark Galloway, Undertaker should have retired 10 years ago in his prime, he comes back for his wife Michelle McCool and I am spilling the beans and anything she wants she gets and when Undertaker steps in she gets it, she is caniving and how about I give The Undertaker advice – your wife will run you into the ground and I will help her and make sure you die in that ring at WrestleMania, I will take the soul of The Undertaker at WrestleMania and do what his wife wants me to do. I am challenging The Undertaker to a 1-on-1 match at WrestleMania, what you got to lose, you lost your pride, dignity, whit and now you are a broken down old man. People in the crowd don’t give a damn so accept my challenge and fight me at WrestleMania and I will put the nail in your coffin.

We see Aleister Black sitting in the back after he refused to join Seth Rollins.

YouTube channel has got 40 billion video views.

Backstage we see Randy Orton and Charly Caruso asks Randy for his thoughts, Randy says nothing and Charly leaves.

Singles Match for WWE 24/7 Championship

Challenger: Cedrick Alexander Vs Champion: Ridick Moss



Moss in control of Alexander, Alexander nailed with a Fall away slam into the corner post, Moss in control but Alexander gets control with a big boot to Moss by Alexander, Running headbutt in the corner and a swinging neckbreaker for the win.

Winner via Pinfall and still WWE 24/7 Champion Ridick Moss

MVP is in the ring and he mocks Washington. He says is transferring from superstar to braniac, for me to build my stable I need a foundation and will have Edge lead it but he needs focus and make Edge a champion again and he needs to listen to me and focus. On the video screen we see Edge driving in his car and heading to the ring. Music of Edge hits and he comes out and he comes to the ring and grabs the microphone off MVP and asks Randy Orton to grow a pair and come out, MVP says you are focusing on the wrong things, and how is your wife, Edge spears MVP and then Randy Orton appears and they brawl and Edge drops Randy Orton with his own RKO. Edge grabs two chairs and then Randy Orton escapes and Edge puts MVP down and then RKO on MVP on the chair and then hits MVP with a con-chair-to, crowd chant one more time and Edge does it again. Music of Edge hits.

Edge leaves the ring and chases after Randy Orton.

Announcers tell us that AJ Styles Vs The Undertaker contract signing next week on Raw.

We see Triple H receiving the Achievement Award from Arnold Classic and Arnie himself.

We see Paul Heyman backstage and talks about being advocate to Brock Lesnar and he is a dominant force in WWE and the list of victims is endless, Reigns, Rollins, Rock, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Stone Cold Steve Austin, John Cena and even Undertaker at WrestleMania, no-one has been so dominant for so longer, we see a video from Drew McIntyre who agrees with what Heyman said till he met me, last week on Raw he finally met his match. I will Claymore on his ass and become reigning, undisputed WWE Champion at WrestleMania.

We see Edge backstage and Edge asks Charly where is Randy Orton and Charly says he has left the arena.

Seth Rollins comes out with Murphy and is eating popcorn and giving it to the crowd.

Singles Match

“Monday Night Messiah” Seth Rollins Vs Aleister Black

Tie up between the two, Hammerlock by Rollins, Takedown by Black, side headlock take down by Rollins who then goes for a stomp but missed and then Black goes for Black Mass and then bounce drop but sits in the ring.

When we return Black in control of Rollins, back elbow but blocked and waistlock blocked, Sling-blade by Rollins for a two, Rollins with a sleeper, drop bomb in the corner by Rollins on Murphy, Murphy hung across the mat and then a knee strike to Black. chop to Black by Rollins, Rollins tossed to the outside and Black takes down Rollins and then kicks to Black, low dropkick to Rollins, middle rope bounce drop and then Murphy tries to interfere but knocked of the apron, snap German suplex by Black on Rollins but Murphy in and causes disqualification.

Winner via Disqualification Aleister Black

After the match they beat down Murphy and Rollins calls out AOP who come out and then Viking Raiders come out to help Aleister Black, then The Street Profits come out and get involved, superstars clear AOP, Murphy and Seth Rollins from the ring. Montez Ford gets on the microphone and says how about a 8 Man Tag Team Match right now.

8 Man Tag Team Match

“Monday Night Messiah” Seth Rollins, AOP and Murphy Vs Raw World Tag Team Champions – Street Profits and The Viking Raiders



Match starts with Ford and Murphy, Ford with a drop kick, Dawkins tagged in and a drop kick for a two, Ivar tagged in and Akam tagged in, they brawl in the ring, Erik tagged in, Rollins tags in and kicks to Ivar but blocked, Murphy tagged in and Ivar sent into corner and then Murphy sent into corner but blocked and then Ivar slams Erik onto Murphy. Rezar tagged in and drop kick by Ford, Ford climbs to the top for a jump but caught and dropped with a Fall-away Slam, Murphy tagged in, Murphy sends Ford into his corner but Ford tries to escape but is stopped, Eric tagged in, suplex on Murphy by Eric running knee to jaw of Rezar, Eric with a dive through the rope but caught and then Murphy with knees to Erik onto the outside.

When we return Rollins crew in control of Erik, Erik regains control and sends Rollins into crowd, Murphy helps Rollins and then AOP and Murphy attack Viking Raiders and Street Profits in the corner, Akam and Rezar taking down Erik and working on him in their corner, Erik with punches to Rezar to no avail, Rollins tagged in and foot to throat in the corner, cheap shot to Murphy. Erik exchanging shots with Rollins to try to get to his corner, sleeper on Erik by Rollins, Erik with shots to the mid section, and then knocks Ivar of the mat, knee strike to Rollins by Erik. Montez Ford and Murphy legal and then drop kicks to AOP and then DDT to Murphy

Rollins in control of Ford and then a DDT on Ford by Rollins for a two, Dawkins tagged in and in control of Murphy, Double dive through the rope onto AOP by Viking Raiders, then all on the outside then launch dive by Montez Ford onto everyone and then Seth Rollins takes advantage with a Stomp for the win.

Winners via Pinfall “Monday Night Messiah” Seth Rollins, AOP and Murphy

After the match: Kevin Owens appears and attacks Rollins but is beaten down by AOP and Murphy and then Rollins nails his stomp on Kevin Owens and then again on Kevin Owens as Raw ends.