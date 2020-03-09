Lana joins the cast of Bruce Willis movie Cosmic Sin

Deadline.com is reporting that WWE Superstar Lana is joining the upcoming Bruce Willis sci-fi action movie titled Cosmic Sin.

Lana, real name CJ Perry, will have the role of the character Sol, a character which was originally written for a male. The character is described as “the best sniper in the galaxy and lead assassin fighting for the human race against an alien invasion.”

The plot of Cosmic Sin follows a group of warriors and scientists who must fight to protect and save their race when a hostile alien species with the power to infect and take over human hosts sets its sights on a futuristic human society.

Filming is currently taking place in Atlanta and that’s the reason why Lana has not been on WWE television since the Saudi show.