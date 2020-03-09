Hogan beach party set for Hard Rock Hotel during Mania week

Tampa Bay Daylife will be organizing a party at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino with Hulk Hogan on Monday, April 6, titled Hogan’s Beach Party.

Apart from Hulk Hogan, the party will feature a DJ set by Lil Jon. Hogan’s son Nick will be on hand as well and other wrestling stars are scheduled to appear, although no names are being advertised for now.

The poolside party will start at 11AM and will go through 4PM and will take place rain or shine. You must be 21 or over to attend. Tickets are available for $30 which will get you access to the party but food or drinks are extra. Tickets are available now on Ticketmaster.com or at the Rock Shop on location.