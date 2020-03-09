AEW is coming to New Mexico

Mar 9, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck
Albuquerque, New Mexico get ready #AEWDynamite makes it's New Mexico debut on Wednesday, May 13th at the @santaanastarcenter in Rio Rancho! Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 13th at 10am MT and can be found at www.AEWTIX.com
A post shared by All Elite Wrestling (@allelitewrestling) on Mar 9, 2020 at 9:00am PDT
Post Category: News Tags: AEW
