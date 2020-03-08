Triple H honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award

Mar 8, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck
“Whenever possible, inspire. Whenever possible, give back.” Congratulations to @TripleH on being honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s #ArnoldClassic!
A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Mar 7, 2020 at 7:15pm PST
