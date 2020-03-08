Sammy Guevara Reveals Price of His ‘Panda Head’

AEW star Sammy Guevara recently revealed the cost of his elaborate Panda Head that he wore to the ring. The Inner Circle stable member appeared on Busted Open Radio this week and stated that the head cost in the region of $2000.

Guevara stated “I was at Double or Nothing. I felt like not a lot of people were too familiar with me or Kip Sabian. And so, I knew we’re gonna have a good match, because you know, I’m great. But rationally you need something a little bit more to stand out, you know. Because I knew that everybody was gonna have good matches on that night. I was like alright let me go and get this $2,000 panda head.”