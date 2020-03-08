WWE Elimination Chamber Results
Live from Well Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA
Pre-show:
A) The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) defeated Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins
– 14,853 announced attendance
PPV:
1. Daniel Bryan defeated Drew Gulak. Gulak surprising Bryan with his ability, Bryan on the defensive tonight. Series of German suplexes by Gulak, focusing on Bryan’s neck. Bryan wins via the Yes Lock.
special thanks to @cdavidroberson2 for helping with the results tonight!
2. US Title: Andrade defeated Humberto Carrillo. Andrade retains with a rollup holding the tights.
3. Elimination Chamber Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles
The Usos vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Lucha House Party vs. The New Day vs. John Morrison and The Miz (c)
The Miz and John Morrison are first in.
third team to be locked in – Lucha House Party .. 4th team locked in: Heavy Machinery. Match will begin with The New Day vs. The Usos.
(Roode and ziggler will enter the match last by virtue of winning the gauntlet match on Smackdown)
LHP out l: 3 teams in the ring now
Miz and Morrison out: 4 teams in now
add Heavy Machinery: 5 teams out now …
Otis eliminates LHP..
Roode and Ziggler out …. 5 teams in the ring.
Otis charges Ziggler, misses and goes through the pod and onto the floor. Otis down and being tended to … Tucker out for revenge in the ring.
Roode pins Rucker with a DDT
Double Usos splash on Ziggler and Roode = Zigg and Roode eliminated.
remaining : Usos / Miz and Morrison / New day
Morrison and Miz eliminate The New Day when Kofi is pinned
Miz and Morrison retain with a pin / Miz uses the ropes to pin Jimmy Uso
4. AJ vs Aleister: No DQ – Gallows and Anderson coming out with Styles
Gallows and Anderson double Team Black. AJ sets him up for a win. Lights go out. The Undertaker in the ring, chokeslams AJ. Lights out again. AJ out in the ring. Black hits AJ with a kick and pins him.
the black mass ….
5. Raw Tag Team Title: The Street Profits (c) vs. Rollins and Murphy.
Ford pins Murphy with a frogsplash after Kevin Owens walks in through the WWE Universe and sprays Rollins with popcorn. Street Profits retain.
6. 3-on-1 Handicap Match for the WWE Intercontinental Title: Cesaro, Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Braun Strowman (c)
Sami has asked Nakamura and Cesaro to stay on the apron. He wants to face Braun alone. Sami enters the ring only after either Nakamura or Cesaro has softened Braun up.
Cesaro and Nakamura set Braun up, Sami pins Braun TO WIN THE TITLE.
7. Elimination Chamber Match:
Shayna Baszler vs. Ruby Riott vs. Natalya vs. Sarah Logan vs. Liv Morgan vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka
Winner will face RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36.
