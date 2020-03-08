Brie Bella Remembers Ultimate Warrior Praising Daniel Bryan During WrestleMania 30

FOX Sports released a video of a chat with The Bella Twins (Nikki and Brie Bella), where Brie recalls a moment Daniel Bryan had with late WWE Hall of Famer, Ultimate Warrior, during WrestleMania 30 weekend. At one point, Warrior passed Bryan and Bella in a hotel, and Warrior complimented Bryan. You can check out the clip of Brie Bella talking about the moment below. Bella recalled on the Daniel Bryan/Ultimate Warrior moment:

“Something that was memorable to me, and it always really stood out in my mind, no one really captured it, I remember there is a picture that captured it, but Bryan and I were walking down the hall, and the Ultimate Warrior and his wife Dana were walking. And he stopped Bryan and he was like, ‘Hey, I really have to tell you, you really blow me away,’ and he just like went off. And just like how sincere and the way he said it to Bryan — I don’t know, it’s just one of those moments, here we are in a hallway, in a hotel, just all of us minding our own business and there was no one around. It was just like — I don’t know. It felt like for Bryan, it was an incredible moment, but I think as his wife, and just that it was the Ultimate Warrior, just to me, it was something I’ll remember for the rest of my life. It like brought me goosebumps and kind of made my eyes teary when he walked away. It was awesome.”